Update on Championship play-off matches amid clash with Queen’s funeral

Following confirmation of the arrangements for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the schedule for this weekend’s Betfred Championship elimination play-offs has been amended.

One of the games had been scheduled for live coverage on Premier Sports on Monday, September 19, the day of the Queen’s funeral, but the RFL and Premier Sports have agreed that would no longer be appropriate.

The schedule will now be confirmed on Monday morning.

Details for the second round of the Betfred League One play-offs have been confirmed.

North Wales Crusaders will play Rochdale Hornets in the elimination semi-final at Parc Eirias, Colwyn Bay, on Saturday, September 17 (5.30pm kick-off).

Swinton Lions will play Doncaster in the qualifying semi-final at Heywood Road on Sunday, September 18 (3pm kick-off).