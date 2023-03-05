Vandals target mural dedicated to Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow

IT’S one of those titles that you don’t ever really want to read.

But, vandals have targeted a mural dedicated to Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, who has been at the forefront of the campaign to raise money and awareness of Motor Neurone Disease.

Burrow himself was diagnosed with MND back in December 2019 but has worked tirelessly since to get the disease into the public eye.

A mural to Burrow was set up outside the Leeds Beckett University Union building back in 2020, but it has now been splattered with brown liquid, according to ITV.

It’s not the first time that such dedications have been vandalised by mindless thugs. In January an exhibition featuring Burrow and other MND fighters was hit when a panel was stolen from the Seven Stories piece which was on display on Briggate in the centre of Leeds.