Jon Wilkin slams “shocker” decision in St Helens’ defeat to Leeds Rhinos

LEEDS RHINOS managed to secure one of the greatest wins in recent Super League history with a 25-24 triumph over St Helens last night.

A late Blake Austin drop goal handed the Rhinos their first win of 2023, but there were a number of flashpoints during the game including an incident with Leeds forward Sam Walters.

Walters went into a tackle with St Helens forward Matty Lees but Jack Welsby was penalised for retaliating after witnessing the alleged shoulder charge by Walters.

The penalty laid the platform for Leeds to get into good position for Austin’s drop goal and Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin slammed the decision after seeing the replay.

“That is a shocker,” Wilkin said. “That’s not a shoulder charge?

“I called it from up here that it looked like a fair challenge so I get it, but having seen it a few times are you telling me it is not a shoulder charge?

“Saints will be fuming with that decision.”

Wilkin believed Walters could have even been given a card. “You can’t do that. That is a shoulder charge. I apologise to Jack Welsby, that is a shoulder charge.

“That is a step too far, he will be lucky to still be on the field.

“At first I thought he had wrapped the arm but it was Cameron Smith who had done that. When Matty Lees is coming at you like that, you have to wrap your arm around.”