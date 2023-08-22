Verdict reached on Catalans Dragons veteran Michael McIlorum’s appeal following Super League win over Leigh Leopards

THE verdict has been reached over Michael McIlorum’s appeal following Catalans Dragons’ 30-14 win over Leigh Leopards at the weekend.

McIlorum was charged with a Grade B offence, but he has successfully challenged the Grade B charge imposed by Monday’s meeting of the Match Review Panel, for late contact in Saturday’s Betfred Super League fixture at Leigh Leopards.

McIlorum had been suspended for one match, but the Operational Rules Tribunal ruled that he was not guilty of the charge, and he is now free to play in this weekend’s fixture against Wigan Warriors.