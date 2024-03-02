Video footage released of Leigh Leopards official in heated exchange with fan

VIDEO FOOTAGE has been doing the rounds on social media after a Leigh Leopards official was seen in a heated exchange with a supporter following last night’s 12-4 loss to St Helens.

The official and a fan were separated by a metal gate but the exchange turned ugly when voices appeared to be raised before the official had to be held back by members of the Leigh squad, including the likes of John Asiata and Tom Nisbet.

An object was eventually thrown that bounced off the supporters’ head before both men were separated as other supporters and Leigh representatives looked on.

It is unclear who the official is. The RFL have been approached for comment.

It was a costly night for the Leopards on the field, too, with both Asiata and Tom Briscoe suffering torn calves as the Leopards remain winless in 2024.

First of all, fans having verbals with coaches is completely wrong…. …but how many games does a Leigh staff member get from the Disciplinary for bouncing a bottle off a fans head?🤔🤷#rugbyleague pic.twitter.com/ekkUTtuzkU — RedVee.Net (@RedVeeDotNet) March 1, 2024

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.