“We got penalised out of the game” – Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam blasts “outrageous” sinbin in St Helens defeat

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has slammed what he has described as an “outrageous” sinbin in his side’s 12-4 defeat to St Helens tonight.

Away at the Totally Wicked Stadium, the Leopards came up against an unbeaten Saints side hungry for blood, but, Lam’s side largely stemmed Paul Wellens’ men.

That effort was even more impressive considering that Leigh went down to 12 men twice during the game with John Asiata and Brad Dwyer given yellow cards for a dangerous tackle and professional foul respectively.

For Lam, his side was penalised “out of the game”.

“I think it was a moral victory for us. I’m very proud of the effort shown, we got penalised out of the game and I was frustrated with a few decisions,” Lam said.

“We had a lot of players playing out of position, we had starting front-rowers out in the centres by the end of the game.

“There were a few decisions through the game but I don’t want to make that the focal point. I was more frustrated when the game was in the balance and a few decisions went against us late in the tackle count.”

Lam also felt Asiata’s yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Sione Mata’utia in the first minute was “outrageous”.

“Look, John’s first point of contact was above the leg and it slipped down. Last year that would have been play on.

“To sinbin a player like that is outrageous but that’s the process moving forward.”

The Leigh boss also confirmed torn calves for Asiata and Tom Briscoe.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.