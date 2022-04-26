Vikings part company with Finnigan

Widnes Vikings have parted company with their head coach Simon Finnigan “by mutual consent”, according the a statement issued by the club.

“We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Simon for his efforts during his time as head coach since joining in November 2020,” said the statement.

“Simon’s efforts as head coach at Widnes Vikings are greatly appreciated, and he leaves with our best wishes for the future.

“The squad has been blighted by injuries in recent weeks, but we recognise that results have not been good enough regardless of the circumstances.

“Performance Manager Ryan O’Brien will be supported by senior players and staff within the Club as interim head coach while the search for a new permanent head coach commences.

“We will making no further comment at this stage.”