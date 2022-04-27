Huddersfield Giants star has ban extended after unsuccessful appeal

Huddersfield Giants halfback Jack Cogger has had an extra match added to his suspension following what a tribunal deemed a “frivolous” appeal.

Cogger was initially given a two-match ban for use of the knees during last weekend’s Super League defeat at Warrington Wolves, an offence which saw him sent to the sin bin.

That saw him miss not only this Thursday’s league trip to Wakefield Trinity but also the following weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-final, and Cogger challenged the ‘C’ grading of the charge.

However, Cogger was unsuccessful in his appeal, which was considered frivolous after what the independent operational rules tribunal described as ‘a highly reckless act’.

As a result an extra match was added to the initial suspension, so the 24-year-old will also miss Huddersfield’s home clash with Wigan Warriors on 12 May.

Cogger, who is in his second season at the Giants having signed from Canterbury Bulldogs, was also fined £500.

Meanwhile, Halifax Panthers forward Jacob Fairbank has been given a five-match ban following his dismissal for punching in the first minute of his side’s Good Friday Championship game at Bradford Bulls.