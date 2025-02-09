Widnes Vikings survive determined North Wales Crusaders challenge

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS 20 WIDNES VIKINGS 26

IAN RIGG, Stadiwm CSM, Sunday

WIDNES are in the draw for the next round but they were made to fight all the way for victory against a North Wales side that never gave in.

Welsh international Rhys Williams, a recent signing by Widnes, claimed three of the Vikings’ four tries.

Matty Fozard and then Lloyd Roby both went close early on at opposite ends of the field before a smart passing movement sent Williams in at the left corner and Tom Gilmore converted from the touchline.

The Crusaders drew level five minutes later when Jordy Gibson kicked high and Mike Butt and Jack Owens collided trying to catch it. The ball bounced nicely for Roby to collect and score, with Jamie Dallimore’s conversion levelling the scores.

The Crusaders went ahead on twenty minutes when a short pass from Sam Wilde found Jake Spedding, who scored a converted try on the left.

Gibson was causing problems for Widnes with his kicking game and the Vikings were forced into a goal-line drop-out, but they managed to get the ball back and an almost carbon copy of their earlier move saw Williams cross again in the left corner and Gilmore again converted to level the scores once more.

But five minutes later the Crusaders, not to be outdone, were back in front by six points when a nice short pass from Josh Eaves found Gibson and he scored by the posts.

Widnes duly hit back and the scores were level again on 37 minutes when Butt reacted the quickest to a floated Dec Patton kick to score in the right corner and Gilmore converted again.

There was pressure on the Vikings from the restart when another Gibson kick found Butt and he was knocked into touch near his own line.

Frustration set in for the Vikings and Patton gave away a penalty for a high shot on Royle, allowing Dallimore to give the Crusaders the lead with a penalty as the half-time hooter sounded.

The Vikings made a solid start to the second half and Edge went close, only to be penalised for obstruction.

The pendulum swung and the Crusaders went close but good defence held them out.

There was no stopping Williams, however, who completed his hat-trick on 51 minutes with the move initially started by the other winger Butt when he broke up the right. Several passes later Gilmore and Edge combined again to send Williams over again in the left corner and Gilmore was on target again for a four-point lead.

Matt Fleming then had a chance for the Vikings, but his handling let him down.

The same happened to the Crusaders’ Liam Cooper when he knocked on a metre from the Vikings’ line.

Lewis Hall was helped from the field on 67 minutes with a leg injury.

Spedding then made a break for the Crusaders but good defence stopped him and a minute later it looked like Williams was in for number four, but it was ruled a forward pass.

Gilmore completed the scoring when he added a penalty goal on 75 minutes for a high tackle on Nick Gregson right in front of the posts.

GAMESTAR: Joe Edge demonstrated great centre play in setting up the Williams tries.

GAMEBREAKER: Rhys Williams’ third try, just after the break, meant that there was no looking back for the Vikings from that point.

MATCHFACTS

CRUSADERS

1 Lloyd Roby

21 Ollie Brookes

4 Kieran Taylor

20 Jake Spedding

5 Patrick Ah Van

22 Jamie Dallimore

7 Jordy Gibson

– Liam Cooper

19 Josh Eaves

8 Jack Houghton

12 Cole Oakley

11 Sam Wilde

13 Olly Davies

Subs

2 Jack Holmes

6 Toby Hughes (not used)

23 Paddy Jones

15 Shaun Costello

Tries: Roby (17), Spedding (21), Gibson (33)

Goals: Dallimore 4/4

VIKINGS

1 Jack Owens

29 Rhys Williams

3 Matty Fleming

4 Joe Edge

5 Mike Butt

19 Dec Patton

7 Tom Gilmore

8 Dan Murray

14 Matty Fozard

15 Liam Bent

17 Max Roberts

12 Danny Langtree

20 Lewis Hall

Subs (all used)

18 Nick Gregson

13 Ryan Lannon

10 Martyn Reilly

6 Joe Lyons

Tries: Williams (12, 28, 51), Butt (37)

Goals: Gilmore 5/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6. 6-6, 12-6, 12-12, 18-12, 18-18, 20-18; 20-24, 20-26

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Crusaders: Jordy Gibson; Vikings: Joe Edge

Penalty count: 6-3

Half-time: 20-18

Referee: Denton Arnold