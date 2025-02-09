Joe Arundel double helps Batley Bulldogs eliminate rivals Dewsbury Rams

BATLEY BULLDOGS 26 DEWSBURY RAMS 4

DAVE PARKINSON, Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, Sunday

BATLEY bagged five tries as they claimed a straightforward victory in the Heavy Woollen derby.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring in the ninth minute following good play to the left in which Jonah Parsons, Josh Woods and Robbie Butterworth linked for Jack Render, signed from Hunslet, to go in for a debut score. Woods converted from near the touchline.

Four minutes later an awkward kick from Woods was taken superbly by Liam Copland but the hosts kept the pressure on with a strong carry from Butterworth on halfway, and Dewsbury tackled high.

Ben White was hauled down close and the Rams worked overtime to hold Parsons and Ollie Greensmith before Charlie Harris shuffled a kick behind his own line.

From the possession, Batley set play up and Woods, White and Butterworth combined on the right for Joe Arundel to score.

Batley claimed a third try after 21 minutes. White kicked wide and Arundel got on the end of a fumble to stretch the advantage further.

Dewsbury rallied with Jack McShane throwing himself around in defence and some good yards from Tommy Brierley.

Dec Tomlinson went closest to opening their account but knocked on over the line in the 28th minute.

Dewsbury kept plugging away, with some excellent carries from Louis Collinson and the experienced Dale Ferguson, and Jack Briggs forced an error from Samy Kibula, while a 30-metre break by Dane Manning came to nothing as Batley showed their intent.

Penalties were the order of the second half, and Dewsbury went closest to scoring in the first ten minutes when play came wide to George Senior, but his pass just evaded Copland.

Batley went on the charge with Manning crossing after 52 minutes (Woods’ conversion attempt struck a post and bounced out).

They looked set for another score soon after when Butterworth sliced through but some valiant cover defence forced him to ground.

On the hour, Batley secured their safe passage with a flowing play to the left from Brandon Moore and Woods which led Butterworth to score. Woods converted for 24-0.

Dewsbury were game in their response, Collinson and Dan Coates moving them away from their own line before Jacob Hookem created a break for Keenen Tomlinson, but the defence was too good.

A consolation score was sought, and after Will Shaw, Jackson Walker and Briggs were thwarted, Caelum Jordan crossed on the right.

Just before the hooter sounded Batley were awarded a penalty and Woods struck his third goal with the final play of the match.

GAMESTAR: There were strong performances across the park for Batley with Dane Manning a stand-out for his work in both attack and defence.

GAMEBREAKER: Robbie Butterworth’s score on the hour gave Dewsbury too much to do.

MATCHFACTS

BULLDOGS

1 Robbie Butterworth

5 Elliot Kear

3 Ollie Greensmith

4 Joe Arundel

19 Jack Render

6 Ben White

7 Josh Woods

15 Nyle Flynn

23 Jonah Parsons

13 James Brown

21 Kieren Hepworth

11 Dane Manning

14 Brandon Moore

Subs (all used)

2 Joe Burton

9 Alistair Leak

16 Michael Ward

18 Samy Kibula

Tries: Render (9), Arundel (18, 21), Manning (52), Butterworth (60)

Goals: Woods 3/6

RAMS

1 Charlie Harris

2 Tommy Brierley

3 Caelum Jordan

4 George Senior

22 Liam Copland

6 Dan Coates

7 Jacob Hookem

8 Jackson Walker

31 Jack McShane

13 Dec Tomlinson

14 Luke Mearns

11 Joe Summers

16 Louis Collinson

Subs (all used)

15 Keenen Tomlinson

19 Jack Briggs

23 Will Shaw

24 Dale Ferguson

Tries: Jordan (76)

Goals: Hookem 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 14-0; 18-0, 24-0, 24-4, 26-4

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Bulldogs: Dane Manning; Rams: Louis Collinson

Penalty count: 14-8

Half-time: 14-0

Referee: Ryan Cox