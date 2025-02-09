Joe Arundel double helps Batley Bulldogs eliminate rivals Dewsbury Rams

BATLEY BULLDOGS 26 DEWSBURY RAMS 4
DAVE PARKINSON, Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, Sunday
BATLEY bagged five tries as they claimed a straightforward victory in the Heavy Woollen derby.
The Bulldogs opened the scoring in the ninth minute following good play to the left in which Jonah Parsons, Josh Woods and Robbie Butterworth linked for Jack Render, signed from Hunslet, to go in for a debut score. Woods converted from near the touchline.
Four minutes later an awkward kick from Woods was taken superbly by Liam Copland but the hosts kept the pressure on with a strong carry from Butterworth on halfway, and Dewsbury tackled high.
Ben White was hauled down close and the Rams worked overtime to hold Parsons and Ollie Greensmith before Charlie Harris shuffled a kick behind his own line.
From the possession, Batley set play up and Woods, White and Butterworth combined on the right for Joe Arundel to score.
Batley claimed a third try after 21 minutes. White kicked wide and Arundel got on the end of a fumble to stretch the advantage further.
Dewsbury rallied with Jack McShane throwing himself around in defence and some good yards from Tommy Brierley.
Dec Tomlinson went closest to opening their account but knocked on over the line in the 28th minute.
Dewsbury kept plugging away, with some excellent carries from Louis Collinson and the experienced Dale Ferguson, and Jack Briggs forced an error from Samy Kibula, while a 30-metre break by Dane Manning came to nothing as Batley showed their intent.
Penalties were the order of the second half, and Dewsbury went closest to scoring in the first ten minutes when play came wide to George Senior, but his pass just evaded Copland.
Batley went on the charge with Manning crossing after 52 minutes (Woods’ conversion attempt struck a post and bounced out).
They looked set for another score soon after when Butterworth sliced through but some valiant cover defence forced him to ground.
On the hour, Batley secured their safe passage with a flowing play to the left from Brandon Moore and Woods which led Butterworth to score. Woods converted for 24-0.
Dewsbury were game in their response, Collinson and Dan Coates moving them away from their own line before Jacob Hookem created a break for Keenen Tomlinson, but the defence was too good.
A consolation score was sought, and after Will Shaw, Jackson Walker and Briggs were thwarted, Caelum Jordan crossed on the right.
Just before the hooter sounded Batley were awarded a penalty and Woods struck his third goal with the final play of the match.
GAMESTAR: There were strong performances across the park for Batley with Dane Manning a stand-out for his work in both attack and defence.
GAMEBREAKER: Robbie Butterworth’s score on the hour gave Dewsbury too much to do.
MATCHFACTS
BULLDOGS
1 Robbie Butterworth
5 Elliot Kear
3 Ollie Greensmith
4 Joe Arundel
19 Jack Render
6 Ben White
7 Josh Woods
15 Nyle Flynn
23 Jonah Parsons
13 James Brown
21 Kieren Hepworth
11 Dane Manning
14 Brandon Moore
Subs (all used)
2 Joe Burton
9 Alistair Leak
16 Michael Ward
18 Samy Kibula
Tries: Render (9), Arundel (18, 21), Manning (52), Butterworth (60)
Goals: Woods 3/6
RAMS
1 Charlie Harris
2 Tommy Brierley
3 Caelum Jordan
4 George Senior
22 Liam Copland
6 Dan Coates
7 Jacob Hookem
8 Jackson Walker
31 Jack McShane
13 Dec Tomlinson
14 Luke Mearns
11 Joe Summers
16 Louis Collinson
Subs (all used)
15 Keenen Tomlinson
19 Jack Briggs
23 Will Shaw
24 Dale Ferguson
Tries: Jordan (76)
Goals: Hookem 0/1
SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 14-0; 18-0, 24-0, 24-4, 26-4
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Bulldogs: Dane Manning; Rams: Louis Collinson
Penalty count: 14-8
Half-time: 14-0
Referee: Ryan Cox