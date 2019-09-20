Wakefield confirm Hampshire will be leaving Trinity after failing to agree new deal

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the departures of seven out-of-contract players following the end of the Super League season – including Ryan Hampshire.
Hampshire is the headline name who will depart from Trinity when his contract expires in November, after he and the club failed to agree terms on an extension to his current deal. Talks between the two parties broke down earlier this year – while Hampshire told League Express this week he felt he was ‘worth more’ than what had been offered.
“It has not been possible to agree a new deal with Ryan Hampshire, despite every effort being made. I wish him well in the future,” said Trinity CEO Michael Carter.
Meanwhile, Anthony England, Tyler Randell, Keegan Hirst, Chris Annakin, Luke Hooley and Lewis Wray will also depart Belle Vue when their deals expire at the end of November.
Carter continued: “I wish all the players that are leaving us the very best for the future and thank them for the service they have given Wakefield Trinity.
“I’d like to make a special mention regarding Chris Annakin, who was our longest serving player having first joined the club in 2007. When he was brought back from loan during a crucial time in the season, his attitude and desire were first-class to try and help this club survive despite knowing he would not get a new contract. I cannot thank him enough for his efforts during this spell and indeed over the last 12 years.
“Tyler has moved back to Australia for family reasons and he let us know this halfway through the year. I wish him and his family all the best for the future. I wish Anthony England and Keegan Hirst all the best for the future at their new clubs. Keegan’s try against Wigan at the end of 2017 is still one of my favourite moments at this club.
“Lewis Wray and Luke Hooley leave without playing a first team game but I still believe they have bright futures in the game, and wish them well.”