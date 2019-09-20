Wakefield confirm Hampshire will be leaving Trinity after failing to agree new deal

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the departures of seven out-of-contract players following the end of the Super League season – including Ryan Hampshire.

Hampshire is the headline name who will depart from Trinity when his contract expires in November, after he and the club failed to agree terms on an extension to his current deal. Talks between the two parties broke down earlier this year – while Hampshire told League Express this week he felt he was ‘worth more’ than what had been offered.

“It has not been possible to agree a new deal with Ryan Hampshire, despite every effort being made. I wish him well in the future,” said Trinity CEO Michael Carter.

Meanwhile, Anthony England, Tyler Randell, Keegan Hirst, Chris Annakin, Luke Hooley and Lewis Wray will also depart Belle Vue when their deals expire at the end of November.

Carter continued: “I wish all the players that are leaving us the very best for the future and thank them for the service they have given Wakefield Trinity.