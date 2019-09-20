Huddersfield sign Catalans forward Kenny Edwards

Huddersfield Giants have confirmed the signing of Kenny Edwards on a three-year deal.

Edwards has earned a reputation as one of Super Leauge’s modern-day love-to-hate figures after an 18-month spell at Catalans.

The back-rower joined the club from NRL side Parramatta Eels and made a strong impression as he helped the Dragons to Challenge Cup success.

Edwards scored 13 tries in 39 appearances for Catalans but will make the move to Huddersfield in 2020, ending the Giants’ near two-year pursuit of the 30-year-old.

The Giants were keen to sign the forward when he first became available, but were unable to secure a visa at the time.

“What first led me to the club was Simon Woolford,” Edwards said.

“He made contact with me last year when I was looking to come across to the Super League and tried a couple times to get me to Huddersfield. I have also have a good friend I played with at Parramatta, Suaia Matagi.

“Ultimately the opportunity come to really look after my family for the next three years and set us up for the future so with all those things I made a decision to make the move.

“I just want that when I join the group we have a squad that is willing to work hard together and make ourselves better every day. That’s all we can ask for.. obviously it was a tough year this year for Huddersfield but that is finished now and hopefully we have a fully fit healthy squad ready to rip in come the off-season!”

He is the club’s first official signing of 2020, with the club hopeful of making at least one more before the start of the season. Chester Butler joined the club early from Championship neighbours Halifax.

“We are very excited to be signing someone of the calibre of Kenny Edwards,” head coach Simon Woolford said.

“Kenny is a strong ball carrier who we’ve been looking at for some time. He is an aggressive player who will improve our team and bring something different to the club.

“He can play on the edge or in the middle, and we are looking forward to having someone who possesses the kind of leadership skills that Kenny has.

“We’ve tried to secure his services before, and tried to bring him to the club last year because we wanted someone with the NRL experience that he had – having played over 70 games for Parramatta.”