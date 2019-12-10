Wakefield reveal 2020 squad numbers

Wakefield Trinity have become the latest club to reveal their 2020 squad numbers.

The most notable change comes in the shape of the number 1 jersey, with Alex Walker taking the number of Ryan Hampshire, who will wear 29.

Wakefield have made several new signings for next season but only two, Jay Pitts and Chris Green, have top 17 squad numbers. Jay Pitts and Chris Green will wear 14 and 17 respectively.

Adam Tangata takes number 18, while Josh Wood will wear number 23. Ryan Atkins has the number 28 shirt.

Wakefield Trinity’s 2020 squad numbers: 1 Alex Walker, 2 Tom Johnstone, 3 Bill Tupou, 4 Reece Lyne, 5 Ben Jones-Bishop, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Danny Brough, 8 David Fifita, 9 Kyle Wood, 10, Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Danny Kirmond, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Jay Pitts, 15, Craig Kopczak, 16 James Batchelor, 17 Chris Green, 18 Adam Tangata, 19 Jordan Crowther, 20 Joe Arundel, 21 Max Jowitt, 22 George King, 23 Josh Wood, 24 Jack Croft, 25 Brad Walker, 26 Titus Gwaze, 27 Lee Kershaw, 28 Ryan Atkins, 29 Ryan Hampshire, 30 Yusuf Aydin, 31 Connor Bailey, 32 Ollie Greensmith, 36 Kelepi Tanginoa.