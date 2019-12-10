Bradford land Hull Kingston Rovers youngster on loan

Bradford Bulls have signed utility forward Adam Rooks on a season-long loan from Hull Kingston Rovers.

The 19-year-old played six times for the Robins in 2019 and was a member of this year’s England Academy side.

“I am really looking forward to the opportunity,” he said.

“Having spoken to the former Bradford lads here they had nothing but good things to say,” said Rooks.

“I am buzzing to get going and get some regular game time at Championship level which is a really good competition and I am looking forward to helping Bradford.

“Having watched Bradford over the years even dropping down the divisions the fans have still been there through it all, they are a proper fanbase and I cannot wait to get going.”

John Kear added: “Adam is a really good, energetic player – we have been keeping tabs on him since he played for the City of Hull Academy last year and we had a spot available for a loan player.

“We enquired and they made him available – Hull Kingston Rovers feel it will develop him, Adam feels it will develop him in playing rugby and it will develop us having quality second-row forward.

“I am absolutely delighted and I am looking forward to working with him – it is a move that will benefit all parties.”