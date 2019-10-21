Wakefield sign Salford hooker Wood

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the signing of Salford hooker Josh Wood.

The 23-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Trinity and becomes the club’s latest signing for 2020.

Wood will help replace Tyler Randell, the Australian who departed for Australia at the end of the season.

“I had a disappointing year in 2019 due to a little niggle but I’ve got it all sorted now and I’m ready for a fresh challenge in 2020,” Wood said.

“I feel like I’m ready to really kick on with my career now and I hope I can do that at Wakefield.

“When I’ve played against Wakefield in the past, it was always a tough game. As soon as I knew that they were interested, I thought it was a real good opportunity for me.

“I’m now excited for pre-season starting so I can meet all the lads and rip-in to the training.”

Chris Chester added: “He’s a tough player is Josh and a really nice kid.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him out there. He’s got some decent deception at dummy-half. He’s got a really good kicking game and for his size, he’s a real tough defender.

“I think the balance between both nines (Kyle Wood & Josh Wood) is just right. They’re both clever out of dummy-half and both tough defenders. They’re not the biggest of blokes but they like to get their bodies in front, which is what you want from a Number 9.”