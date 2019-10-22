BARLA County Championship beckons…

THE autumn’s BARLA County Championships Tri-Series at Open Age, Under 19s and Under 17s kick-start on Sunday at Millom.

Lancashire who, for the second time, won all three titles last year, sit out the opening game, which involves Cumbria and Yorkshire at Under 17s.

Fixtures continue each week until mid-November, with the three counties meeting each other once at each level, and all games will be streamed live on the OurLeague App.

BARLA Vice-Chairman Steve Manning said: “It’s a great opportunity for the players of all three counties to showcase their bravery and skills to fans who can’t get to the games – which we would encourage them to do – and to a new audience that as yet hasn’t been introduced to the amateur game.

“Last year saw a clean sweep across the board at all age groups by the Red Rose of Lancashire, no doubt Cumbria and Yorkshire will have something to say about that this year and will endeavour to knock the respective champions off their perches. It should be another cracking series.”

The programme is:

Sunday 27 October 2019

UNDER 17S

Cumbria v Yorkshire (at Millom).

Saturday 2 November 2019

OPEN AGE & UNDER 19S

Lancashire v Cumbria (at Leigh Miners Rangers).

Sunday 3 November 2019

UNDER 17S

Lancashire v Cumbria (at Thatto Heath).

Saturday 9 November 2019

OPEN AGE & UNDER 19S

Cumbria v Yorkshire (at Millom).



Sunday 10 November 2019

UNDER 17S

Yorkshire v Lancashire (at Sharlston).

Sunday 17 November 2019

OPEN AGE & UNDER 19S

Yorkshire v Lancashire (at Heworth).