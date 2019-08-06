Wakefield sign Wigan’s Escaré on loan

Wakefield Trinity have completed the signing of Wigan’s Morgan Escaré on loan for the remainder of the season.

The French international is expected to be the first of several additions at the Super League strugglers this week.

Escare has been restricted to just six appearances at the Warriors this campaign, but will now look to secure Wakefield’s Super League status.

“I’m looking forward to getting some game time and helping Wakefield in the last five games,” he said.

“I’ve not played much this season at Wigan and I feel fresh and ready to go for Trinity. Hopefully I get the chance this week to run out in front of the Trinity fans and give my all for the team.”

Head coach Chris Chester added: “It gives us a big boost as we head into the last five weeks.

“Morgan will add plenty of competition across the backline and inject some energy and pace into the squad.”