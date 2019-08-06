Warrington only name 18-man squad amid Matty Smith speculation

Warrington have only named an 18-man squad for their clash with St Helens amid talks they’ve signed Matty Smith.

TotalRL reported earlier that the Catalans halfback had joined the club on a short-term deal, and it appears he could feature on Thursday.

Saints have made one change, with Matty Costello replacing James Roby, who has been rested.

Wolves: Akauola, Burrell, Currie, Davis, Dean, Goodwin, Hill, Johnson, King, Livett, Mamo, Moran, Murdoch-Masila, Ratchford, Tasi, Thewlis, Walker, Westwood.

Saints: Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Richardson, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Costello, Welsby.