Wakefield snap up Hull prop Green

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the signing of Hull FC prop Chris Green on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, who is expected to leave the Black and Whites at the end of the season, has added further firepower to the Trinity squad after the signing of Morgan Escare from Wigan.

Speaking on his loan move, Green said: “The move happened pretty quickly and I’m looking forward to getting out on the pitch for Trinity.

“I just want to help as much as I can between now and the end of the season and hopefully the lads can finish the season well.

“I’d like to thank Hull FC for allowing me this opportunity to get some game time and now I can’t to get into training at Wakefield.”

Chris Chester added: “To add a player of Chris’ experience to the squad is a big boost.

“He strengthens the pack as we enter a crucial part in the season and gives us competition in the middle.

“I’d like to thank Hull FC for allowing this deal to happen.”