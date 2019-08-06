James Child relieved of Super League refereeing duties this week

James Child has been demoted back to the Championship ahead of this week’s referee.

Child, who officiated Saturday’s controversial clash between Warrington and Catalans, was heavily criticised by both coaches following the game.

Child will act as linesman in the Super League clash between Wigan and Hull KR on Friday before refereeing Widnes’ game with Toulouse on Sunday. He has spent the majority of the last two months refereeing in the Championship.

Ben Thaler, Robert Hicks Chris Kendall, Scott Mikalauskas, Marcus Griffiths and Liam Moore are in charge of this week’s Super League games.