Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons welcome stars back for clash

Wakefield Trinity have Kelepi Tanginoa back available for Sunday’s Super League visit of Catalans Dragons.

The prop missed last week’s huge derby win at Castleford Tigers as he was serving a one-match ban.

Trinity head coach Willie Poching makes two changes to his 21-man squad for that game, with Kyle Evans also recalled.

Jack Croft and Rob Butler make way for Wakefield, who are without Max Jowitt (hamstring), Tom Johnsone (groin), Reece Lyne (ankle), Jay Pitts (hand), Liam Kay (ankle) and Jorge Taufua (arm).

Tom Davies is back in the Catalans squad after five weeks out with a knee injury.

Tyrone May also returns to contention for Steve McNamara, along with Mitchell Pearce after he missed last week’s defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

But Catalans are missing both Gil Dudson and Joe Chan this weekend, along with Julian Bousquet, Matt Whitley (both knee), Mike McMeeken (thumb), Ben Garcia (ear), Dylan Napa (suspended) and Jordan Dezaria (foot).

Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons – Be Well Support Stadium

Wakefield: 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Eddie Battye, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Kelepi Tanginoa, 14 Jordy Crowther, 15 Jai Whitbread, 16 James Batchelor, 17 Lee Gaskell, 18 Lee Kershaw, 21 Brad Walker, 22 Yusuf Aydin, 27 Lewis Murphy, 29 Isaac Shaw, 30 Corey Hall, 35 David Fifita, 36 Kyle Evans, 37 Josh Bowden, 38 Jamie Shaul.

Catalans: 1 Arthur Mourgue, 2 Tom Davies, 3 Samisoni Langi, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Mitchell Pearce, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 9 Michael McIlorum, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 15 Benjamin Jullien, 16 Paul Séguier, 17 Mickael Goudemand, 19 Arthur Romano, 20 Tyrone May, 21 Corentin Le Cam, 24 Mathieu Cozza, 25 César Rougé, 26 Romain Franco, 28 Sam Kasiano, 29 Sam Tomkins, 33 Tiaki Chan.