Castleford Tigers receive squad boosts while Tommy Makinson returns for St Helens

St Helens welcome Tommy Makinson back into their 21-man squad for Sunday’s clash with Castleford Tigers.

The winger replaces Regan Grace, who is out for the rest of the season with the Achilles injury suffered in last week’s defeat to Salford Red Devils.

Agnatius Paasi is ruled out against Castleford after showing concussion symptoms last week, but again Saints have a returnee to replace him in Dan Norman, who comes back from a glute injury.

The third and final change to Kristian Woolf’s selection sees Sam Royle, recalled from his loan at Hull KR earlier in the week, replace George Delaney.

Curtis Sironen is named despite a bicep concern but Saints still miss Will Hopoate (pec), Mark Percival (knee), Lewis Dodd (Achilles), Sione Mata’utia (suspension) and Matty Foster (knee).

Castleford have brought five players into their 21-man squad for the match, including Sosaia Feki for the first time this season.

The winger is on loan at Sheffield Eagles following a long spell out with an Achilles injury but has named in Lee Radford’s side.

Gareth O’Brien and Alex Mellor are available again after missing the previous week’s defeat to Wakefield Trinity because of concussion protocols.

Cheyse Blair returns after serving a two-match ban and Sam Hall is recalled, but Jake Mamo is ruled out after failing a head injury assessment last week, while George Lawler is not included in the squad.

A calf injury has ruled Daniel Smith out, though Adam Milner is included despite a foot issue, and Kieran Hudson is the other player to drop out.

Castleford are still without Niall Evalds, Jordan Turner (both shoulder), Jake Trueman, Nathan Massey, Callum McLelland, Ryan Hampshire (all knee).

St Helens v Castleford Tigers – Totally Wicked Stadium, Sunday 1pm

St Helens: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Tommy Makinson, 6 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Curtis Sironen, 19 Jake Wingfield, 20 James Bell, 22 Ben Davies, 23 Konrad Hurrell, 24 Dan Norman, 26 Sam Royle, 27 Jon Bennison, 28 Lewis Baxter, 29 Daniel Hill, 31 Taylor Pemberton.

Castleford: 2 Derrell Olpherts, 5 Bureta Faraimo, 7 Danny Richardson, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 11 Kenny Edwards, 12 Adam Milner, 13 Joe Westerman, 15 George Griffin, 17 Mahe Fonua, 21 Alex Sutcliffe, 23 Greg Eden, 24 Cheyse Blair, 25 Suaia Matagi, 28 Brad Martin, 29 Sam Hall, 30 Sosaia Feki, 31 Gareth O’Brien, 32 Cain Robb, 33 Jason Qareqare, 37 Alex Mellor.