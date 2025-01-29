Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR confirm player swap ahead of 2025 Super League season

WAKEFIELD TRINITY and Hull KR have taken part in a player swap ahead of the 2025 Super League season.

19-year-old Neil Tchamambe joins Trinity from Hull KR on a season-long loan, whilst Noah Booth has gone the other way.

Tchamambe, a 6ft4 outside back, comes to Trinity having spent the past 12 months with the Robins having initially risen through the ranks at Leeds Rhinos.

He made his first-team debut in 2024 while on loan at Betfred Championship side Whitehaven, playing twice and scoring one try.

Tchamambe said: “I’ve played against the club a number of times throughout my career and it is a wonderful club to be a part of.

“It feels like a new club with the new stand and faces around the place. Everyone has already been very welcoming.

“There are a number of familiar faces within the playing group that I’ve either played with at Hull KR or with Yorkshire and England.

“My goal is to play first team rugby this year, hopefully I’ll get that chance this season.”

Recruitment Manager Ste Mills said: “Neil is a big athletic outside back who we have been monitoring for a while now.

“We feel this is a great time to bring him into the club while we see how he develops. He is one that we see as having a bright future within the game and I for one am excited to see what sort of player he becomes.”

Booth, meanwhile, was part of the Warrington Wolves’ academy side that toured Australia in 2023 and played fullback in the Wolves’ 34-18 win over Wests Tigers’ juniors.

The former Lock Lane junior then signed for Wakefield and made his first-team debut last season for Trinity in the Championship, registering nine appearances and scoring three tries.

The 20-year-old will begin training with Hull KR tomorrow while heading back on a season-long loan to Championship side, Hunslet RLFC, having already made one appearance for the South Leeds’ side in 2025.

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters said: “I would like to welcome Noah to Hull KR.

“Noah has good speed and is an athletic outside back who can also play in the halves and fullback. We are looking forward to seeing Noah’s development over the next four years.”

Speaking on his move to the Robins, Booth said: “Firstly, I’m delighted to have signed for Hull KR. I see it as a big move for me. The club is going to great places and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.

“It’s a massive opportunity for me at Hull KR and I think it’s the perfect place to push me to the next level.”