Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont provides stunning financial gesture to League One side Workington Town

DEREK BEAUMONT has gone above and beyond for Leigh Leopards’ Challenge Cup opponents, Workington Town, for their Challenge Cup Third Round clash next month.

The Challenge Cup fixture, scheduled for Friday, February 7 with a 7.30pm kick-off, will take place at Workington’s Fibrus Community Stadium.

However, the Leopards – thanks to Beaumont – have ensured that all receipts after expenses will be retained by Workington, in a stunning financial gesture.

Leigh owner Beaumont said: “I urge as many of our supporters as possible to travel to Workington to ‘Be the Roar’ and be the 18th man.

“It’s our first competitive game of the season and it will be exciting to get our Challenge Cup campaign underway.

“When the RFL brought in the new format for the Cup this year with an earlier entry for the Super League clubs being drawn against a lower tier club away from home, I assumed that all Championship, League One and community clubs would benefit from the gate receipts.

“Therefore, the club will not be taking the usual share of the gate receipts after expenses. This is therefore a great opportunity to support Workington Town. We spent many of our years in the Championship.

“We hope that as many Cumbrian supporters of our great game turn out in force and take this opportunity to watch their team take on a Super League club which will see some of our new recruits make their debut and that as a result Workington benefits accordingly.

“I would also like to thank Workington for agreeing to stage this game on the Friday to give us the longest possible preparation time for our opening Super League game at Wigan Warriors the following Thursday which is greatly appreciated.”