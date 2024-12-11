Wakefield Trinity announce first Super League squad numbers since promotion as seven new signings take first-team shirts

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have announced their first squad numbers since their promotion to Super League for 2025.

In a much-anticipated line-up, the West Yorkshire side has 29 first-team players for 2025, with head coach Daryl Powell setting his stall out early.

Here are the squad numbers in descending order:

29 Noah Booth

28 Harvey Smith

27 Isaac Shaw

26 Myles Lawford

25 Jack Croft

24 Matty Russell

23 Josh Rourke

22 Luke Bain

21 Mathieu Cozza

20 Mason Lino

19 Oliver Pratt

18 Isaiah Vagana

17 Matty Storton

16 Renouf Atoni

15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele

14 Thomas Doyle

13 Jay Pitts

12 Josh Griffin

11 Seth Nikotemo

10 Ky Rodwell

9 Liam Hood

8 Mike McMeeken

7 Olly Russell

6 Jake Trueman

5 Tom Johnstone

4 Corey Hall

3 Cam Scott

2 Lachlan Walmsley

1 Max Jowitt

