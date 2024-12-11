Wakefield Trinity announce first Super League squad numbers since promotion as seven new signings take first-team shirts

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have announced their first squad numbers since their promotion to Super League for 2025.
In a much-anticipated line-up, the West Yorkshire side has 29 first-team players for 2025, with head coach Daryl Powell setting his stall out early.
Here are the squad numbers in descending order:
29 Noah Booth
28 Harvey Smith
27 Isaac Shaw
26 Myles Lawford
25 Jack Croft
24 Matty Russell
23 Josh Rourke
22 Luke Bain
21 Mathieu Cozza
20 Mason Lino
19 Oliver Pratt
18 Isaiah Vagana
17 Matty Storton
16 Renouf Atoni
15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele
14 Thomas Doyle
13 Jay Pitts
12 Josh Griffin
11 Seth Nikotemo
10 Ky Rodwell
9 Liam Hood
8 Mike McMeeken
7 Olly Russell
6 Jake Trueman
5 Tom Johnstone
4 Corey Hall
3 Cam Scott
2 Lachlan Walmsley
1 Max Jowitt
