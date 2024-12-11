Ex-Hull KR and Featherstone Rovers boss James Webster returns to coaching in UK

JAMES WEBSTER has returned to Hull KR – the club where he made his name – to take up the position of specialist halfback coach within the club’s academy.

Webster moved from the NRL to play for the Robins in 2005. He made 94 appearances for the club and scoring 33 tries in his time here as a player.

After his four seasons at Hull KR, Webster left the club in 2008 and moved into coaching, beginning his coaching journey at Wakefield Trinity from 2014 in which he coached 26 games.

Webster returned to Hull KR as part of the first-team coaching staff in 2016. Webster lastly took up a coaching staff at Featherstone Rovers in 2020-2021 where he won 23 of his 26 games.

Now, the former halfback has made his return to Sewell Group Craven Park to assist in the club’s side to be working in the coaching department.

Webster said this about his return: “I’m really happy to come down. I spoke to Jase and Willie (Peters) not too far back. It’s like a club down the road, I know some of these boys, I’ve watched them play since they were seven years old but I’ve really enjoyed it.’”

Head of Hull KR Academy, Jason Netherton had this to say about the return of James Webster: “It’s brilliant, we’re over the moon that James has come on board with the staff to teach our players. It’s a position that is at a premium in this country so any help that we can get to help the young players improve we will give them.

“James comes with a massive knowledge from his time playing in the NRL and Super League and he is also an outstanding coach in his own right. There isn’t many more people I have come across in the game that are as intelligent as he is so any knowledge that he can pass onto these young players is fantastic.:

