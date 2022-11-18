Wakefield Trinity announce new captain for 2023 Super League season following Jacob Miller departure to Castleford Tigers

WAKEFIELD Trinity have announced their new captain for 2023 Super League season following Jacob Miller departure to Castleford Tigers.

The new skipper will be Matty Ashurst, whose performances in recent seasons have been a constant high for the West Yorkshire club.

It follows the news that Jacob Miller departed Trinity for local rivals Castleford Tigers with Ashurst perfectly suited to slot into the gap left by the halfback.

The 33-year-old has made almost 200 appearances for Wakefield since joining ahead of the 2015 Super League season.

The forward came through the academy at St Helens, debuting in 2009 and spending three seasons at the current Super League champions before making the move to the Salford Red Devils when they were still named City Reds.

Ashurst made 75 appearances for Salford in three seasons before joining Wakefield where he has become a firm fans’ favourite.