Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants fans given boost as Leeds-Bradford Airport to run Ryanair flights to Perpignan

LEEDS Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants have been given a major boost ahead of the 2023 Super League season with the news that Leeds-Bradford Airport (LBA) have announced Ryanair flights to Perpignan.

The Monday and Thursday flights begin from June 1 and will operate through to October 31, with tickets on sale now from as little as £31.99.

It means that Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants fans will be able to go direct to Perpignan for away fixtures at Catalans Dragons on Saturday, September 16 and Saturday, July 8 respectively.

However, for fellow Yorkshire sides Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity, the flights will not be available for fans travelling on Saturday, April 1 and Friday, May 26 respectively.