Wakefield Trinity beat Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves to New Zealand wrecking ball

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have beaten Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves to New Zealand wrecking ball Caius Faatili, League Express understands.

The Sunshine Coast Falcons prop has agreed terms with the Super League side and will link up with Trinity in the next few days.

Faatili played 22 games for the Falcons in the Queensland Cup in 2024, with Wakefield pipping both Castleford and Warrington to the deal – with both clubs declaring their interest to sign the 23-year-old.

Of course, with Faatili failing to play a game for Melbourne Storm, Wakefield have taken advantage of the new visa rules to make the signing.

Last year, players who are aged 24 or under who have played in the NSW or Queensland Cup competitions are now able to obtain visas to play in the UK, with Faatili one of those.

Faatili will fill the quota spot left open by Luke Bain, who has returned to Australia.

Upon joining the club, Faatili said: “I’m looking forward to getting over to Wakefield as soon as possible now that I have signed. I’m excited to see where the club can get to now that they’re back in Super League and I’m looking forward to being a part of that journey.

“I’ve heard a lot about the Wakefield fans and I can’t wait to play in front of a packed out crowd.”

Wakefield Head Coach, Daryl Powell said: “We are delighted Caius has agreed to join us. He fits into our recruitment strategy of young ambitious overseas players.

“We think we have found another quality addition in Caius whose leg speed and aggressive ball carrying will add another dimension to our pack. We look forward to welcoming Caius in the near future as we close in on the start of the season.”

Trinity Recruitment Manager, Ste Mills said: “After an extensive search we are delighted to bring in Caius into our already strong forward pack. He’s a little bit different to what we already have and we fully believe he will compliment our squad nicely.

“He’s a young, hungry, ambitious player who is willing to come to the UK to make a big impact on his career and in Super League. We are all looking forward to seeing Caius play in the Red, White & Blue.”