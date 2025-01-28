Broadcasting schedule revealed for Challenge Cup Third Round as Bradford Bulls-Castleford Tigers clash selected by BBC

BBC SPORT will continue their coverage of the Betfred Challenge Cup with the Third Round tie between Bradford Bulls and Castleford Tigers at Odsal Stadium on Sunday 9 February (KO 1pm).

Both the West Yorkshire clubs have a rich history in the competition, with the last of Bradford’s five Challenge Cup triumphs coming in 2003 at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, and the Tigers having won the competition four times, the last of them at Wembley in 1986 – although they have reached three Wembley Finals since then, most recently in 2021.

The tie will be given added intrigue by the clubs’ coaching appointments for the 2025 season. Brian Noble, who was in charge of that last Cup triumph for Bradford in 2003 against Leeds Rhinos, has returned to the Bulls as head coach as they plot a return to the Betfred Super League.

Meanwhile the Tigers have appointed Danny McGuire, a member of the Leeds team beaten by Bradford in 2003, and a serial trophy winner himself.

The 2025 Betfred Challenge Cup has made a flying start with BBC Sport recording two of their highest recent viewing figures for their televised ties in each of the first two rounds – the all-community First Round tie between Waterhead Warriors and Leigh Miners Rangers, followed by last Saturday’s historic Second Round tie when Goole Vikings won their first ever match as a professional club at London Broncos.

The Betfred Challenge Cup Round Three ties are to be played over the weekend of 7-9 February with a full list of ties below…

Betfred Challenge Cup Round Three:

Friday February 7

Workington Town v Leigh Leopards, KO 7.30pm

Sheffield Eagles v Wigan Warriors, KO 7.30pm

Keighley Cougars or York Knights v Hull KR (venue/KO TBC)

Saturday February 8

Wests Warriors v Leeds Rhinos, KO 12pm

York Acorn v Hull FC, KO 2pm

West Hull v St Helens, KO 2pm

Goole Vikings v Wakefield Trinity, KO 3pm

Halifax Panthers v Catalans Dragons, KO 3pm

Whitehaven v Warrington Wolves, KO 3pm

Sunday February 9

Bradford Bulls v Castleford Tigers, KO 1pm – live on BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport/via the Red Button

Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams, KO 2pm

Featherstone Rovers v Ince Rose Bridge, KO 2pm

Midlands Hurricanes v Salford Red Devils, KO 2pm

North Wales Crusaders v Widnes Vikings, KO 2.30pm

Oldham RLFC v Barrow Raiders, KO 3pm

Hunslet RLFC v Huddersfield Giants, KO 3pm