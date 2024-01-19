Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell slams “nonsense” rumours as reason behind Luke Gale’s absence against Wigan revealed

DARYL POWELL has emphatically shut down rumours that star Wakefield Trinity halfback is on his way to Hull KR.

It’s true that KR contacted Wakefield concerning the availability of Gale, but the door was shut on any potential talk immediately.

The veteran halfback will not be playing in Matty Ashurst’s testimonial against Wigan Warriors next weekend after Wakefield’s squad was announced earlier in the week, but Powell has revealed that’s due to a calf niggle.

“It’s just nonsense. It’s just a couple of click-bait reporters whacking stuff out because he’s not in the squad when there’s nothing to it,” Powell said.

“He’s fully committed. He’s got a little bit of a calf issue so I decided not to risk him in that game against Wigan. He’ll be fit for York.

“He’s not going anywhere. I’ve sat down with him and spoken to him about his longer-term future, whether that’s as a player or a coach because I’d like to keep him at the club for a fair while. He’s got value in everything he does.

“We won’t be bending over to the first request for one of our players, which we might have done in the past. We’re not that kind of club. We want to keep our best players.”

Powell also emphasised the importance of Gale to his Wakefield outfit as Trinity aim for glory in their first year back in the Championship since 1998.

“We weren’t interested. Luke has had a great pre-season with us and is really important to us. Him and Mason Lino are our two premier halves and we’ve signed Myles Lawford as someone to work underneath them.

“Absolutely not – not interested.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.