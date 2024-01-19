Warrington Wolves bring in new signing and hand two starlets long-term deals ahead of Super League 2024

WARRINGTON WOLVES have not only brought in a new signing tonight, but the Cheshire club have also handed long-term deals to two of their rising starlets.

19-year-old prop forward Max Wood joins Warrington on an initial one-year deal with a club option for a further year after being released from Wigan Warriors at the end of 2023.

Wood will wear the number 34 shirt for 2024.

Academy graduate Luke Thomas has also agreed a new three-year contract extension until 2026 with a club option for a further year.

The 21-year-old Wales international has made six first team appearances since making his debut against Leeds Rhinos in August 2022.

Alongside Thomas’ extension, Warrington-born 17-year-old centre Arron Lindop has been awarded a four-year first team contract until 2027 with a club option for a further year.

Lindop has progressed through our Scholarship and Academy ranks and impressed when integrated into the first team’s pre-season training this winter. He will wear the number 33 this season.

The trio will all feature in next Friday’s pre-season fixture against Widnes Vikings at The Halliwell Jones Stadium with a kick-off of 7.30pm.

Warrington Wolves Head Coach Sam Burgess said: “We’ve been able to add Max [Wood] to our squad for 2024. His attitude since joining us in pre-season has been up to our standard and he’s a valued addition to our pack.

“Thommo [Luke Thomas] is another great player with a great attitude and has lots more growth in him. Securing him on a long-term contract is fantastic for our club.

“Arron [Lindop] is a promising young player from our own Academy system. We value what he brings and look forward to seeing his progression over the next few years.”

