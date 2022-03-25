Wakefield Trinity boss gives update on Tom Johnstone following latest concussion

Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone is recovering well from the concussion suffered in last week’s match at Warrington Wolves, says head coach Willie Poching.

Johnstone was forced off in the second half following a knock and did not return to the field.

Having suffered three concussions last season, it was a worrying moment for the 26-year-old, however Poching says that he has not suffered any serious ill-effects.

“He’s been fantastic really,” said Poching, “and he was straight away, from what he has been like in the past when he’s suffered these sorts of things, where he’s been dazed as you can be when you get concussions.

“I grabbed him, tried to make eye contact with him on Saturday afternoon as soon as he was walking off the pitch, and he looked at me as if he was fine.

“I spoke to him straight after and in the days after earlier this week, speaking to him about how he’s been and how he’s feeling.

“It feels a bit like when Jacob Miller got knocked out against Leeds, straight after he said he felt like he’d pressed a reset button, he felt fresh and ready to go again.

“Doing some of his head test scores, he’s exceeded them. For the position he’s in, he’s in a good spot.”

Poching will still have to manage without Johnstone for this week’s return to Warrington in the Challenge Cup sixth round as he goes through the return-to-play protocols.

Wakefield recall Lewis Murphy in his place and also have Max Jowitt back from suspension, but they remain without Tom Lineham (knee), Lee Gaskell (elbow) and Thomas Minns (hand).

“They’re still a long way off but they’re working hard with the rehab group and with the medical staff,” said Poching of the trio.

The Trinity boss also provided an update on Morgan Escare, who has returned to Salford Red Devils after a two-week loan to cover for Jowitt’s absence.

The club have been weighing up a further move for the French fullback but they will have to be patient.

“We had brief discussions (with Salford) before,” said Poching. “They want to hold onto him at this moment in time.”