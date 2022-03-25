Whitehaven boss relishing chance to face St Helens in Challenge Cup

Whitehaven head coach Jonty Gorley says it is a “massive opportunity” for his players to test themselves against the best when they welcome St Helens in the Challenge Cup.

Super League champions of the past three seasons, Saints travel to Cumbria to begin the defence of their cup crown on Saturday in what promises to be a great occasion on Whithaven.

Gorley expects the biggest crowd in years at their Recreation Ground and hopes his players can rise to the occasion, even if the challenge in front of them on the field will be a great one.

“I can’t remember the last time the Rec had a big crowd of four or five thousand but it’s a few years ago now, and it’s 20 years since St Helens have been here,” said Gorley, who stepped up from assistant coach to become boss at the Championship club ahead of this season.

“Hopefully with the best team in the country coming to the county, you’d like to think there will be around 5,000. It will make a good atmosphere for the lads.

“It’s a massive opportunity for the lads to say they’ve played against some of the best in the world.

“(St Helens) have proved they’re the best team in the last few years and they’re the best team now. It’s going to be a big ask for our lads to compete with them.

“Anything can happen in Rugby League. If our 17 players have the best game they’ve ever had and St Helens are a bit off form, who knows what happens?

“All I can ask of my players is to give me 100 per cent in commitment, attitude and effort. Whatever happens off the back of that, I’ll have to be happy if they’ve given me their all.”