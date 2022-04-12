Wakefield Trinity boss provides injury update ahead of Castleford Tigers derby

Wakefield Trinity head coach Willie Poching says that Tom Johnstone and David Fifita have a strong chance of playing in Thursday’s derby with Castleford Tigers.

Both players missed last week’s Challenge Cup defeat to Wigan Warriors despite being named in the squad.

They are named again although both Jacob Miller and James Batchelor are not included due to injury, with Poching also providing an update on that pair.

On Johnstone and Fifita’s chances, he said they are “a lot closer this week than last week so we hope they can participate Thursday night, we’re really hopeful.”

Of halfback Miller, who was absent from the Wigan game with a leg injury, Poching said: “It wasn’t going to be this week (he could play).

“There wasn’t a setback last week, it’s just one of those. We don’t know the severity or how much discomfort he’s in until he runs. It wasn’t to be for this week.”

And he explained that forward Batchelor had picked up a calf strain which explained his absence from the squad to tackle Castleford.

“It could have been touch and go with the toughness of the fella, but there’s a certain amount of risk when you do that and with the fixture list and the upcoming games we’ve got to be wise as to how we roll everybody up,” said Poching.

While the Castleford derby has not brought joy to Wakefield for a remarkable length of time, having been waiting seven years for another success, Poching is putting no thought to their rivals’ recent dominance of the fixture.

“It’s in the past, this is a different game,” he said. “We’re mindful of what’s gone on before us and it’s important to understood your history and keep it in your pocket, but we’re moving forward.”