Squads named for Thursday’s four Super League games as big names to miss ‘Rivals Round’

The 21-man squads have been named for Thursday’s Super League fixtures as four matches kick off the Easter period.

Catalans Dragons are forced into two changes for the first ever Super League French derby, with Gil Dudson and Sam Tomkins (leg) ruled out through injury following their Challenge Cup exit to St Helens.

Alrix Da Costa and Corentin Le Cam take their places in the Dragons’ 21-man squad, with Samisoni Langi, Dean Whare (pec), Julian Bousquet (arm) still out.

Toulouse are forced into even more changes, with Andrew Dixon (adductor), Dom Peyroux (jaw), Joe Bretherton and Joseph Paulo (both hamstring) joining Latrell Schaumkel (knee) and Mathieu Jussaume (ankle) on the sidelines.

The quartet are replaced by Lloyd White, Ilias Bergal, Gadwin Springer and Hugo Pezet in the 21-man squad.

Wakefield Trinity make two changes to face Castleford Tigers, as Jacob Miller fails to make the squad after missing their Challenge Cup defeat to Wigan Warriors though Tom Johnstone is included.

James Batchelor is also out of the side with Brad Walker and Yusuf Aydin called up for Trinity, who are still without Bill Tupou, Tom Lineham, Lee Kershaw (all knee) and Thomas Minns (hand).

Castleford also make two changes, with Jordan Turner out of the squad after picking up a shoulder injury in the Challenge Cup defeat at Hull Kingston Rovers and Bureta Faraimo also absent from the squad.

Sam Hall and Jack Sadler are included as Danny Richardson (neck), George Lawler (suspended), Callum McLelland (knee), Jacques O’Neill (hamstring), Cheyse Blair and Ryan Hampshire (both hand) remain unavailable.

Leeds Rhinos will be without Aidan Sezer for the visit of his former club Huddersfield Giants, with the halfback not named in their squad as he continues to struggle with a groin injury.

Zane Tetevano and Brad Dwyer both return from suspension while Max Simpson drops out of the 21, with David Fusitu’a (knee), Harry Newman (hamstring), Richie Myler (groin), Tom Holroyd (ankle) and Corey Johnson (knee) all still out.

Huddersfield make only one change to their squad, welcoming Oliver Russell back into the fold following concussion as Sebastine Ikahihifo drops out.

Jermaine McGillvary is included again despite missing last week’s cup triumph over Hull FC with a hamstring injury, but the Giants are still without Will Pryce (suspension) and Jake Wardle (ankle).

Warrington Wolves will be without both George Williams and Oliver Holmes for their home clash with Salford Red Devils, with neither included in their 21-man squad.

Connor Wrench also drops out as Stefan Ratchford (shoulder) returns from injury, alongside Riley Dean and Ellis Robson who come into contention for a Wolves side still without James Harrison and Greg Minikin (both knee).

Salford make two changes to their squad with Danny Addy and Jack Wells returning to the fray.

Amir Bourouh drops out along with Dan Sarginson (shoulder) while Kallum Watkins (knee), Shane Wright (hamstring), James Greenwood (ankle) and Harvey Livett (calf) are also sidelined.

Catalans Dragons v Toulouse Olympique – Stade Gilbert Brutus, Thursday 7.30pm (UK time)

Catalans: 1 Arthur Mourgue, 2 Tom Davies, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Mitchell Pearce, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 9 Michael McIlorum, 11 Matt Whitley, 12 Mike McMeeken, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 15 Benjamin Jullien, 16 Paul Séguier, 17 Mickael Goudemand, 18 Matthieu Laguerre, 19 Arthur Romano, 20 Tyrone May, 21 Corentin Le Cam, 22 Dylan Napa, 23 Jordan Dezaria, 27 Joe Chan, 28 Sam Kasiano.

Toulouse: 3 Junior Vaivai, 5 Paul Marcon, 7 Lucas Albert, 8 Romain Navarette, 9 Lloyd White, 10 Harrison Hansen, 13 Anthony Marion, 14 Éloi Pélissier, 15 Maxime Puech, 18 Mitch Garbutt, 19 James Cunningham, 20 Ilias Bergal, 21 Chris Hankinson, 22 Gadwin Springer, 23 Justin Sangaré, 24 Guy Armitage, 25 Matty Russell, 26 Hugo Pezet, 27 Olly Ashall-Bott, 30 Maxime Stefani, 31 Tony Gigot.

Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers – Be Well Support Stadium, Thursday 7.45pm

Wakefield: 1 Max Jowitt, 2 Tom Johnstone, 4 Reece Lyne, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Eddie Battye, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Kelepi Tanginoa, 13 Jay Pitts, 14 Jordan Crowther, 15 Jai Whitbread, 17 Lee Gaskell, 19 Liam Kay, 21 Brad Walker, 22 Yusuf Aydin, 23 Sadiq Adebiyi, 24 Harry Bowes, 27 Lewis Murphy, 30 Corey Hall, 35 David Fifita.

Castleford: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Derrell Olpherts, 4 Jake Mamo, 6 Jake Trueman, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 11 Kenny Edwards, 12 Adam Milner, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Nathan Massey, 15 George Griffin, 17 Mahe Fonua, 19 Tyla Hepi, 20 James Clare, 21 Alex Sutcliffe, 22, Daniel Smith, 23 Greg Eden, 25 Suaia Matagi, 29 Sam Hall, 31 Gareth O’Brien, 34 Jack Sadler.

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants – Headingley, Thursday 8pm

Leeds: 1 Jack Walker, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Matt Prior, 11 James Bentley, 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Zane Tetevano, 14 Brad Dwyer, 15 Alex Mellor, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 Bodene Thompson, 20 Tom Briscoe, 21 Morgan Gannon, 23 Jack Broadbent, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 25 James Donaldson, 27 Muizz Mustapha, 29 Liam Tindall.

Huddersfield: 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Ashton Golding, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Theo Fages, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Josh Jones, 12 Chris McQueen, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 16 Jack Cogger, 17 Owen Trout, 19 Adam O’Brien, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Louis Senior, 23 Oliver Russell, 25 Innes Senior.

Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils – Halliwell Jones Stadium, Thursday 8pm

Warrington: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 2 Josh Charnley, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Toby King, 5 Matty Ashton, 6 Gareth Widdop, 8 Joe Philbin, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Mike Cooper, 11 Ben Currie, 13 Jack Hughes, 14 Jason Clark, 15 Joe Bullock, 16 Danny Walker, 17 Matt Davis, 18 Billy Magoulias, 19 Robbie Mulhern, 22 Josh Thewlis, 23 Connor Wrench, 24 Ellis Longstaff, 25 Ellis Robson.

Salford: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Ken Sio, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Sitaleki Akauola, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Greg Burke, 13 Elijah Taylor, 14 Danny Addy, 15 King Vuniyayawa, 16 Ryan Lannon, 18 Chris Atkin, 19 Jack Ormondroyd, 20 Jack Wells, 21 Josh Johnson, 22 Rhys Williams, 26 Sam Luckley, 28 Deon Cross, 29 Alex Gerrard.