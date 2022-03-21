Wakefield Trinity celebrate crucial step towards Belle Vue redevelopment

Wakefield Trinity have announced the signing of a Section 106 agreement which will provide the funds for the imminent redevelopment of their home ground.

Preliminary work on improving the Be Well Support Stadium at Belle Vue has already begun and the Super League club now intend to press ahead with the major work, beginning with the demolition of the existing East Stand, from July.

The Section 106 agreement, covering the site at Newmarket previously earmarked for a new stadium and the redevelopment of Belle Vue, is between the club, Newmarket Lane Limited and Wakefield Council.

The funds will cover the majority of the cost of the project, along with a £2 million grant from Wakefield Council announced late last year.

“This marks another significant milestone,” hailed Trinity chairman John Minards.

“The S106 Agreement, together with the contribution from Wakefield Council via the Sports Resilience Fund, means that we now not only have the Planning Permission for our planned redevelopment but, importantly, have the funding confirmed as in place.

“It is now three years since we completed the purchase of the freehold of the Stadium. I am delighted that we finally got to this important stage despite the headwinds of the global pandemic and ongoing world events which have threatened to blow us off course.

“We remain resolutely committed to delivering the Community Stadium for both the club and the people of Wakefield and are grateful to all the parties who are helping us get there!”