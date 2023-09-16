Wakefield Trinity CEO Michael Carter reacts to Super League relegation, the future, players’ careers and stadium latest

WAKEFIELD TRINITY chief executive Michael Carter has given his honest reaction to his club’s relegation from Super League – as well as what the future holds for the club, the players and the stadium.

Trinity travelled to Leigh Leopards over the weekend knowing that a defeat would consign them to the second tier and relegate them for the first time in the Super League era.

Going down 20-19 in the most dramatic of circumstances – a Gareth O’Brien Golden Point drop goal settling the equation – was heartbreaking, but Carter spoke of his pride.

“I’m really proud of the lads, I thought they had a really good dig,” Carter told Sky Sports after the defeat.

“Leigh are a good side, but it is the hope that kills you. We must be in the top three for effort but the bottom three for dumb decisions.

“It’s now a chance for us to reset, we have to build on players that want to play for the club and who showed that they want to pull that shirt on and make us proud.”

Carter also touched on how Wakefield fans will be pivotal going forward.

“We need to build a team around those lads that have played tonight and ultimately get the fans to stick with us because the IMG route back to Super League, fandom is a massive part of that.

“Our hardcore, you have to stick with us. There will be announcements aplenty over the next couple of weeks.”

The Wakefield chief executive – who will step down following the culmination of the season next week – gave an update on player retention for 2024 as well as the stadium redevelopment.

“I think we have 18 or 19 players committed for next year. Some will fall by the wayside but that’s the nature of the sport we are in.

“We are determined to build a side that will make Wakefield proud next year and bounce back at the first time of asking.

“On the stadium, we are not too far off opening the whole development. No one could have envisaged how hard it has been to work round a building site for a year but it is nearly finished. It will be a great facility for next year and the years beyond.”

