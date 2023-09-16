Today’s Division Three Promotion semi-final in the Impact Performance National Conference League between Millom and Beverley is off.
Beverley have conceded the tie.
Millom have therefore been granted a `walkover win‘ by the NCL, and will entertain the survivor of this afternoon’s other semi-final, between Leigh East and Drighlington, in next Saturday’s decider.
Alan Smith, the RFL’s Community Game Senior Administrator, said: “Beverley have been asked to attend an NCL Management meeting on Monday 25 September to explain why they haven’t played the game.”
Beverley concede to Millom!
