Wakefield Trinity continue Castleford Tigers reunion for Championship 2024 with another appointment to backroom staff

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have continued their Castleford Tigers reunion at Belle Vue for the 2024 Championship with another appointment to Daryl Powell’s backroom staff.

This time it will be Strength and Conditioning coach Ben Cooper, who worked as Head of Strength and Conditioning at Castleford between 2013 and 2018, working with new Trinity head coach Daryl Powell and captain Michael Shenton.

Cooper started his rugby development at Stanley Rangers and progressed to professional level playing for Sheffield Eagles, Huddersfield Giants and Leigh Centurions, before starting in his first senior role at Super League level with Hull FC.

He joins Wakefield from Hull Kingston Rovers after a successful four-year stint at the helm of their conditioning department.

