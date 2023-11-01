League One club Rochdale Hornets given changed IMG grade just hours before announcement following miscalculation

LEAGUE ONE club Rochdale Hornets were given a miscalculated score just hours before the IMG grading announcement last Friday night, League Express can reveal.

With Castleford Tigers and Barrow Raiders already having issues with their grades – with the Tigers expecting an increase of 0.75 over finance and the Raiders an increase in 0.5 over catchment – another club had issues with their grade prior to last Friday’s announcement.

Rochdale were notified of a change in their score – from 7.28 to 7.23 – on Friday morning with the Hornets believing they would be sat in 26th place.

However, League Express can reveal that a miscalculation from IMG and the RFL on the club’s finances meant that Rochdale were awarded 1.50 points instead of the 1.25 in that particular sector.

That meant that, after IMG and the RFL’s mistake was rectified, Rochdale instead dropped down below Swinton Lions and Dewsbury Rams from 26th to 28th.

The Hornets do only sit just 0.47 points below the Grade B threshold, with the club getting 0.34 for performance, 2.25 for fandom, 1.25 for finance, 1.69 for stadium and 1.50 for community.

