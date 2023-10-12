Wakefield Trinity forward Hugo Salabio makes Super League move

WAKEFIELD TRINITY forward Hugo Salabio has made move to Super League for 2024.

The 23-year-old has penned a three-year deal with Huddersfield Giants and will start pre-season with the club from early November, after already experiencing a taste for the English game with Wakefield Trinity earlier this season.

Known for his athletic style, Salabio will add work rate and a competitive edge to the Giants middle, complementing a pack which already boasts the likes of Chris Hill, Luke Yates and Joe Greenwood.

Born in Marseille, Hugo then left and joined Catalans at the age of 16, in pursuit of his Rugby League dream, making his debut for the Dragons in 2022.

He then played for Pia Donkeys, and finished the 2023 season at Wakefiel, where he impressed, with the Giants fending off strong competition to secure his signature from other Super League clubs.

Speaking to Salabio’s representative, they commented on how excited he is to start the next part of his journey at the Giants: “Hugo is an aggressive, hard running player who’s got a great engine on him, and won’t ever give up on the team.

“He’s still young and has a lot to learn, but was convinced by this move, hence signing a three-year deal at the club to develop his future at the Giants.

“There were several clubs interested in Hugo, but after speaking with Ian, he was convinced this was the move for him and he believes and is excited at the project at the Giants.

“Hugo wants to be the best prop in the comp, but he knows he’s got plenty of development left in him, and he’s excited to start his next journey at the Giants.”

Head coach Ian Watson spoke on what qualities Salabio will bring to the Giants: “Hugo is a player that caught our eye while playing in France and then at Wakefield last season, he’s going to bring considerable size and strength to our pack.

“He’s got great leg speed and the ability to play as well, he’s aggressive in defence which is something we lacked a little and we’ve looked to correct.

“We know that Hugo is going to work really hard for the team and that’s the most pleasing aspect of bringing someone in, the team first mentality.”

