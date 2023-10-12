Phil Clarke reveals Steve McNamara’s “biggest and best decision” as Catalans Dragons boss and compares Sam Tomkins to the likes of Andy Farrell

PHIL CLARKE has revealed Steve McNamara’s “biggest and best decision” as head coach of Catalans Dragons.

McNamara has been in charge of the French club since 2017, but was almost relegated at the end of that season in the Million Pound Game.

Having turned the Dragons around, McNamara led the club to Challenge Cup success in 2018 and then the Super League Grand Final in 2021, where they narrowly lost to St Helens.

On Saturday, McNamara will lead Catalans out at Old Trafford once more against the Wigan Warriors – and Sky Sports pundit Phil Clarke has explained what the ex-England boss has done well at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

“They are starting to do what I’ve been hoping for in the last ten years, they have got some French players making a real contribution to the team,” Clarke told League Express.

“They have had French players in the team before, but I don’t think they have contributed enough. Now they have contributed to a level that they previously haven’t, you need a squad to get to a Grand Final and that has stood out for me.

“Beside the improvement of the French players, Steve McNamara has made good recruitment decisions. There is an element of luck in that with injuries and players settling etc.

“Tom Johnstone, it was brave to recruit him, Adam Keighran was a great selection and although he has only played eight games, Siosiua Taukeiaho has been good.

“Recruiting those three players is sometimes what coaches get judged on because there is a little bit of a risk. He has improved the French and brought in good quality.”

Clarke went further, labelling the decision to bring in Sam Tomkins as the most crucial event McNamara has driven during his six-year spell at the club.

“But, his decision to recruit Sam Tomkins is probably his biggest and best decision. He has brought in a real leader there and you can see from the sidelines his competitive nature. Sam has been a star for them.

“I think the word great is overused, but if you look at great players, if you said (Shaun) Edwards, (Martin) Offiah, (Paul) Sculthorpe, (Jamie) Peacock, (Kevin) Sinfield), (Jason) Robinson) and (Andy) Farrell, you would definitely put Sam Tomkins in the group of greats in the last 20 or 30 years of the sport.

“He doesn’t warm up on the field, he warms up on the bike and doesn’t go out on the pitch but to be able to play without being able to warm up, it is remarkable. He is mentally strong enough to know that his leg isn’t quite right but he will try to get through 80 minutes.”

