Wakefield Trinity forward Renouf Atoni wants to stay at former Super League club

WAKEFIELD TRINITY forward Renouf Atoni wants to stay at the former Super League club, despite their relegation from the top flight.

Wakefield, who were relegated after 25 years of being in Super League in 2023, will be starting afresh in the Championship next season under new owner Matt Ellis.

That has left Trinity with a large budget to recruit new players with incoming head coach Daryl Powell set to etch a four-year deal.

With that in mind, the likes of Jai Whitbread, Kevin Proctor and Morgan Smith have all departed, but overseas prop Renouf Atoni has told League Express that he would like to remain at Belle Vue for 2024, regardless of their relegation – though he did admit his future was up in the air.

Atoni said: “I’m not too sure where I’ll be next season. Currently all up in the air right now.

“I’d like to stay but I have to see what is best for the family at the moment.”

Atoni, who began life at Trinity slow at the beginning of the 2023 season, came into his own towards the back end of the year, becoming one of Wakefield’s starring front-rowers in what turned out to be a dismal season.

