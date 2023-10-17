Warrington Wolves-linked centre Morgan Harper snubs Super League move

WARRINGTON WOLVES-LINKED centre Morgan Harper has snubbed a move to Super League.

The elusive outside back left the Manly Sea Eagles at the end of the 2023 NRL season, with a move to Warrington – who have appointed Sam Burgess as their new head coach – widely mooted.

However, Harper has decided to snub a move to the northern hemisphere and instead sign for Parramatta Eels in the NRL.

Born in New Zealand, the 25-year-old has been selected twice for the Māori All Stars representative team.

The Eels’ General Manager of Football Mark O’Neill said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Morgan and his young family to our Club. His talent and competitiveness will be welcomed and I am sure he will prove to be a quality addition to our squad this season.”

Warrington have also been linked with Melbourne Storm centre Justin Olam, but the PNG powerhouse is set to move to Wests Tigers as part of a surprise swap deal with Shawn Blore.

The Wolves are in need of another centre following the retirement of Peter Mata’utia and the exit of Greg Minikin.

