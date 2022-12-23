Wakefield Trinity hand long-term deal to starlet ahead of Super League 2023

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have continued their preparations for the 2023 Super League season with a long-term deal for one of their young starlets.

That starlet is 18-year-old Oliver Pratt, who is a product of Trinity’s youth system and has been training with the first-team during the off-season.

Pratt, who played his amateur rugby with Heworth, will start in the centre at Headingley on Boxing Day but can also cover wing and fullback.

Speaking about his first team contract, Pratt said: “I have really enjoyed the past eight weeks of pre-season and have felt that I have gained a lot from it.

“I can already see my game improving so I’m excited for the next few years to see how much further I can progress.”

Head Coach, Mark Applegarth, said: “I’m really delighted about this deal.

“Oli Pratt is one of the most talented kids we have had in the academy in my time at Wakefield. He’s naturally a great runner of the ball with great footwork and pace. The key for Olly now is to continue working hard and to remain fully focused on developing his game.

“We have been working hard with him on his passing game which is improving every week and with him now training with the first team, it will help him kick on.

“I’m delighted he’s signed a new three-year deal and I’m excited to be working with him.”

Trinity CEO, Michael Carter, added: “I’m delighted that Oliver has committed his future to Wakefield Trinity,”

“He’s one of our bright young stars coming through from our academy and hopefully we’ll see him get plenty of game time this coming year.

“I would like to thank every single squadbuilder member who have made this deal possible. I would also like to thank Oliver’s family and his agent, Iestyn Harris, who have made this a simple and easy process to get this over the line.”