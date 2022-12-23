All the clubs that have ever won the rugby league First Division and Super League Grand Finals

WITH the summer game set for its 27th year heading into 2023, people can now sometimes forget that rugby league did indeed exist for 101 years prior.

Back in the 1895-96 First Division season, 22 Northern English teams from both sides of the Pennines broke away from the Rugby Football Union to create and compete in their own competition, which would later become the foundation for the 13-man code.

The inaugural championship ran from September 1895 until April 1896, before the league was split into two separate county competitions until 1901 with the First Division’s last year in existence coming in 1995.

Since the creation of Super League in 1996, only four teams have ever won the Premiership which then became the Grand Final in 1998 following a play-off system for the first time.

From 1985 to 2022, who have been the champions?

1895–96 – Manningham

1896–1901 – County Championships

1901–02 – Broughton Rangers

1902–03 – Halifax

1903–04 – Bradford FC

1904–05 – Oldham

1905–06 – Leigh

1906–07 – Halifax

1907–08 – Hunslet

1908–09 – Wigan

1909–10 – Oldham

1910–11 – Oldham

1911–12 – Huddersfield

1912–13 – Huddersfield

1913–14 – Salford

1914–15 – Huddersfield

1915–1918: Official competition suspended due to First World War

1918–19 County Championship

1919–20 – Hull FC

1920–21 – Hull FC

1921–22 – Wigan

1922–23 – Hull KR

1923–24 – Batley

1924–25 – Hull KR

1925–26 – Wigan

1926–27 – Swinton

1927–28 – Swinton

1928–29 – Huddersfield

1929–30 – Huddersfield

1930–31 – Swinton

1931–32 – St Helens

1932–33 – Salford

1933–34 – Wigan

1934–35 – Swinton

1935–36 – Hull FC

1936–37 – Salford

1937–38 – Hunslet

1938–39 – Salford

1939–1945 Official competition suspended due to Second World War

1945–46 – Wigan

1946–47 – Wigan

1947–48 – Warrington

1948–49 – Huddersfield

1949–50 – Wigan

1950–51 – Workington

1951–52 – Wigan

1952–53 – St Helens

1953–54 – Warrington

1954–55 – Warrington

1955–56 – Hull FC

1956–57 – Oldham

1957–58 – Hull FC

1958–59 – St Helens

1959–60 – Wigan

1960–61 – Leeds

1961–62 – Huddersfield

1962–63 – Swinton

1963–64 – Swinton

1964–65 – Halifax

1965–66 – St Helens

1966–67 – Wakefield Trinity

1967–68 – Wakefield Trinity

1968–69 -Leeds

1969–70 – St Helens

1970–71 -St Helens

1971–72 – Leeds

1972–73 – Dewsbury

1973–74 – Salford

1974–75 – St Helens

1975–76 – Salford

1976–77 – Featherstone Rovers

1977–78 – Widnes

1978–79 – Hull KR

1979–80 Bradford Northern

1980–81 – Bradford Northern

1981–82 – Leigh

1982–83 – Hull FC

1983–84 – Hull KR

1984–85 – Hull KR

1985–86 – Halifax

1986–87 – Wigan

1987–88 – Widnes

1988–89 – Widnes

1989–90 – Wigan

1990–91 – Wigan

1991–92 – Wigan

1992–93 – Wigan

1993–94 – Wigan

1994–95 – Wigan

1995–96 – Wigan

Super League

1996 – St Helens

1997 – Bradford

1998 – Wigan

1999 – St Helens

2000 – St Helens

2001 – Bradford

2002 – St Helens

2003 – Bradford

2004 – Leeds

2005 – Bradford

2006 – St Helens

2007 – Leeds

2008 – Leeds

2009 – Leeds

2010 – Wigan

2011 – Leeds

2012 – Leeds

2013 – Wigan

2014 – St Helens

2015 – Leeds

2016 – Wigan

2017 – Leeds

2018 – Wigan

2019 – St Helens

2020 – St Helens

2021 – St Helens

2022 – St Helens