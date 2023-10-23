Wakefield Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth and assistant Sean Long leave club immediately

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Mark Applegarth and assistant coach Sean Long have left the club with immediate effect.

Chief executive Michael Carter said: “I’ve spoken to Mark at length regarding his role at the Club with the imminent takeover, and Mark has decided to seek pastures new.

“When Mark joined the Club back in 2016, he managed to turn a failing Academy into one that has consistently produced players and being assessed as Good, and in some parts Excellent by the RFL.

“This was no mean achievement given the shoestring budget he was operating with. Then when given the chance to become Head Coach, despite the numerous challenges, financial and otherwise, he gave it his all, and his work ethic for this Club can only be admired.

“Mark has given his heart and soul to this Club and will be sorely missed. But I wish him, and his family, every success for the future, and he is welcome back at any time.’

Mark Applegarth said: “Firstly I’d like to thank Michael and the Board for the opportunity to lead this great Club and the support they have shown me, not only this year, but since I first came back in 2016. It’s been a privilege and an honour to coach my hometown Club. Whilst it was disappointing for it to finish as it has under challenging circumstances, the opportunity doesn’t come round often. I gave it everything I had with every decision made with the best interests of the Club at heart.

“I genuinely wish Matt, Daryl and the rest of the new team well. Its an exciting time to be supporting Wakefield and after speaking with Matt on numerous occasions, I know he has a burning desire to take this Club back to where it belongs which is challenging for honours on a regular basis.”

