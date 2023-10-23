Another confirmed exit from Wakefield Trinity following relegation from Super League

THERE has been yet another confirmed exit from Wakefield Trinity following their relegation from Super League with the news that prop forward Jordan Schofield has signed a one-year deal with Keighley Cougars.

Schofield, who made his Super League debut for Trinity in the club’s last game of the 2023 season against Hull KR, has left Belle Vue for a new challenge in League One with the Cougars.

Keighley themselves are facing a rebuild following their own relegation – this time from the Championship – and have set about bringing in the likes of Jack Miller (who used to be a fan favourite), Dee Foggin-Johnston and Alex Bishop in order to earn promotion back to the second tier.

23-year-old Schofield, meanwhile, played most of last season on loan with the Dewsbury Rams or in the Wakefield reserves where he impressed with his aggression and tough running style.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.