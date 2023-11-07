Wakefield Trinity hooker Harry Bowes signs for Featherstone Rovers

WAKEFIELD TRINITY hooker Harry Bowes has left the club for a new challenge with Featherstone Rovers for the 2024 Championship season.

Born and raised in the Wakefield district, Bowes played his junior rugby at Shaw Cross before joining the Wakefield Trinity system at 15, where he has remained ever since.

Now 22, Bowes is excited about embarking on a new project and linking up with James Ford once more: “I’m pleased to be joining Featherstone and can’t wait to get out in front of the Blue Wall. The club is embarking on an exciting project, and I’m looking forward to playing my part in its success and linking up with Fordy once again.”

James Ford said: “Harry will bring lots of energy, drive and competitiveness to our club. He fits in with what we’re trying to build, and I’m excited to get the opportunity to work closer with him and to help him fulfil his potential.”

